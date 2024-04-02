Claro Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Claro Advisors LLC lessened its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,952 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 345.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 580,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,534,000 after purchasing an additional 21,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 381,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,840,000 after purchasing an additional 9,987 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Stock Performance

BST stock opened at $36.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.21. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a fifty-two week low of $29.62 and a fifty-two week high of $37.96.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.