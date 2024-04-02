Claro Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Claro Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,834 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 53,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 25,783 shares during the period. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 72,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 19.8% during the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 32,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the third quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 145,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock opened at $38.36 on Tuesday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1 year low of $31.47 and a 1 year high of $38.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

