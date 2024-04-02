Claro Advisors LLC Grows Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,668 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 10.6% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its position in Boeing by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Edward Jones downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Melius reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.53.

BA stock opened at $189.51 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $176.25 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.59. The firm has a market cap of $115.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

