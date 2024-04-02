Claro Advisors LLC Has $313,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWD opened at $178.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.34. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $179.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.