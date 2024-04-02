Claro Advisors LLC Has $382,000 Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 27,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14,867.9% in the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after buying an additional 31,966 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 68,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,199,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,882,000 after acquiring an additional 134,815 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG stock opened at $181.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.54. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.67 and a fifty-two week high of $183.52.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

