Claro Advisors LLC Has $392,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. American Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

BATS EFG opened at $103.43 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.