Claro Advisors LLC Has $466,000 Stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Claro Advisors LLC lowered its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Polaris by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,534,000 after purchasing an additional 922,101 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 1,473.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 661,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,805,000 after buying an additional 619,406 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,136,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,665,000 after buying an additional 532,947 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,002,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Polaris by 276.5% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 363,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,845,000 after acquiring an additional 266,887 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PII opened at $98.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.39. Polaris Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.51 and its 200-day moving average is $92.84.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.98% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently 30.34%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Polaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Polaris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.44.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

