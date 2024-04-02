Claro Advisors LLC Has $499,000 Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Snider Financial Group increased its stake in Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Citigroup by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,964,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,952 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,179,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,775,000 after purchasing an additional 519,202 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Citigroup by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,852,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,317,000 after purchasing an additional 666,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Citigroup by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,051,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,710,000 after purchasing an additional 232,652 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.3 %

C opened at $63.46 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $121.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.75 and a 200-day moving average of $49.45.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on C

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.