Claro Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $266,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total value of $1,402,002.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,373.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total transaction of $1,402,002.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,373.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,164 shares of company stock valued at $9,940,303 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $820.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $865.00 to $885.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $762.96.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $768.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $157.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $770.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $683.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $427.68 and a 12-month high of $815.32.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

