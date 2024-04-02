Claro Advisors LLC Invests $264,000 in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in Fiserv by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $158.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $159.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.81. The company has a market cap of $93.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp raised Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.21.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

