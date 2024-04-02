Claro Advisors LLC Invests $398,000 in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 16,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its position in Valero Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 8,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $172.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $57.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.05. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $104.18 and a 52 week high of $173.07.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. Bank of America raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup began coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $138.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.23.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Valero Energy

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.