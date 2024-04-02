Claro Advisors LLC Purchases 1,603 Shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT)

Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 36.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BCAT opened at $16.61 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.99. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.67 and a fifty-two week high of $16.82.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.127 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.18%.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 8,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.40 per share, with a total value of $130,530.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,476,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,937,299.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 1,902,871 shares of company stock worth $29,673,698 over the last ninety days.

