Claro Advisors LLC Purchases 1,654 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87,882.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,176,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,696,704,000 after acquiring an additional 202,945,771 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,946,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,145 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 15,957,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,685,000 after buying an additional 1,034,877 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,186,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,378,000 after buying an additional 223,449 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $158,614,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $36.31 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $32.06 and a 12 month high of $36.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.42 and a 200 day moving average of $34.56.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

