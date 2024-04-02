Claro Advisors LLC Purchases 204 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after purchasing an additional 756,247,802 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $761,205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth $394,858,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3,419.2% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,392,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,846 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 464.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,054,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,253 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

VTV stock opened at $162.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.93. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $163.30. The stock has a market cap of $113.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

