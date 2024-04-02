Claro Advisors LLC Purchases 547 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 27,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:REET opened at $23.36 on Tuesday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $19.69 and a 52 week high of $24.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.60.

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

