Claro Advisors LLC Purchases 950 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG)

Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UAUG. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 258.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter worth $145,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Trading Down 0.1 %

BATS:UAUG opened at $32.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.39.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (UAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

