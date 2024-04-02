Claro Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHR. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 81.6% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,928.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $48.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.70. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.03 and a fifty-two week high of $51.22.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1526 per share. This is an increase from Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

