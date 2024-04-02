Claro Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCP. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7,712.3% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCP stock opened at $20.43 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.06 and a 12 month high of $20.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.32.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.0662 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

