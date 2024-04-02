Claro Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCP. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7,712.3% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares during the period.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BSCP stock opened at $20.43 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.06 and a 12 month high of $20.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.32.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Analysts are Bullish on These 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now, Ahead of the Q1 Reports
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.