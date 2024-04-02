Claro Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Claro Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,055 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in Target by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Target by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. increased its stake in shares of Target by 81.3% in the second quarter. Kenfarb & CO. now owns 290 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $149.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Target from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.12.
Target Stock Performance
NYSE:TGT opened at $177.79 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.86. The firm has a market cap of $82.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.53 and a 200-day moving average of $135.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Target Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.27%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Target Company Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
