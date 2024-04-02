Claro Advisors LLC Sells 1,133 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Claro Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,515 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 7.8% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,488,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $433,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Shopify by 244.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 20,152 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at $427,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SHOP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. CIBC upped their price objective on Shopify from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.05.

NYSE SHOP opened at $78.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $100.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 868.76 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.28. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.50 and a twelve month high of $91.57.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 1.87%. Research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

