Claro Advisors LLC Sells 1,269 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Claro Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.9% of Claro Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 720.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $116.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $120.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

Several analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.47.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

