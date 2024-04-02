Claro Advisors LLC Sells 1,374 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Claro Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in American Water Works by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after purchasing an additional 434,737 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,015,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,572,401,000 after acquiring an additional 157,874 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.3% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,624,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $695,850,000 after acquiring an additional 129,005 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 11.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,114,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $730,062,000 after acquiring an additional 528,070 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,007,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $585,708,000 after acquiring an additional 297,378 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Stock Performance

AWK opened at $120.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.92 and its 200 day moving average is $125.46. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.25 and a 12-month high of $153.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $100,814.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

