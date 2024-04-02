Claro Advisors LLC Sells 2,805 Shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDV)

Claro Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDV – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,805 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDV. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,552,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,087,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,219,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF by 133.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 114,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 65,683 shares during the period. Finally, Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 864,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,328,000 after acquiring an additional 57,249 shares during the period.

Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF Stock Performance

FDV opened at $24.94 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.42. Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $21.32 and a 52 week high of $25.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.85 million, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.96.

About Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF

The Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF (FDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund seeks income and long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of high dividend-paying US stocks with the potential for dividend growth.

