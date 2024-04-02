Claro Advisors LLC Sells 3,867 Shares of Tema Luxury ETF (NYSEARCA:LUX)

Claro Advisors LLC lessened its position in Tema Luxury ETF (NYSEARCA:LUX – Free Report) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,867 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Tema Luxury ETF worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tema Luxury ETF during the second quarter worth about $368,000.
Tema Luxury ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:LUX opened at $25.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.07 and its 200 day moving average is $23.48. Tema Luxury ETF has a 1 year low of $21.18 and a 1 year high of $26.31.
About Tema Luxury ETF
The Tema Luxury ETF (LUX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund seeks long-term growth from an actively managed portfolio of global companies that provide luxury goods and services. LUX was launched on May 11, 2023 and is managed by Tema.
