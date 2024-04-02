Claro Advisors LLC Sells 4,055 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

Claro Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,055 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 103,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 28,131 shares during the last quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $843,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 139,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after buying an additional 22,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $383,000.

Shares of BSMP stock opened at $24.31 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.32. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.83 and a one year high of $24.66.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.0509 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

