Claro Advisors LLC Sells 857 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Claro Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 857 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

VNQ opened at $85.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.11. The company has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $90.09.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

