Claro Advisors LLC Takes $361,000 Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $227.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.37. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $118.57 and a twelve month high of $239.14.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

