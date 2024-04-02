Claro Advisors LLC Trims Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Claro Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Yum China by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 21,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Yum China by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 15,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on YUMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, January 4th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Yum China from $66.80 to $51.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum China has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.65.

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $40.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.00. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.55 and a 52-week high of $64.70.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This is an increase from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

