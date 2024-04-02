Claro Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Claro Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,732 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 12.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,314,000 after purchasing an additional 39,693 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 12.3% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 9.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,611,000 after purchasing an additional 16,953 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $563,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,431,525.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $563,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,431,525.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 268,890 shares of company stock valued at $26,952,017 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MU. StockNews.com upgraded Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.62.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $124.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.65 billion, a PE ratio of -36.03 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $127.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.39.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13.33%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

