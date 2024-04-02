Claro Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Claro Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 35.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,973 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA LIT opened at $45.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.76. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $39.26 and a 12 month high of $69.09.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

