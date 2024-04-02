CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stock Position Lowered by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CME Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,950,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,955,461,000 after purchasing an additional 555,878 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,085,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,355,370,000 after purchasing an additional 108,740 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CME Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,913,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,224,597,000 after purchasing an additional 31,354 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CME Group by 31.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,858,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,103 shares during the period. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its position in shares of CME Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 4,238,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,286,000 after purchasing an additional 181,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $212.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $212.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $175.73 and a one year high of $223.80. The company has a market capitalization of $76.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.49.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 57.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. CME Group’s payout ratio is 51.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Argus boosted their target price on CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.30.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

