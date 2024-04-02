Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Insider Zoran Bogdanovic Sells 5,099 Shares

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Free Report) insider Zoran Bogdanovic sold 5,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,519 ($31.62), for a total transaction of £128,443.81 ($161,240.03).

Zoran Bogdanovic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 22nd, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 15,133 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,480 ($31.13), for a total transaction of £375,298.40 ($471,125.28).

On Monday, March 18th, Zoran Bogdanovic bought 172 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,482 ($31.16) per share, for a total transaction of £4,269.04 ($5,359.08).

On Friday, February 23rd, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 39,335 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,500 ($31.38), for a total transaction of £983,375 ($1,234,465.23).

On Friday, February 16th, Zoran Bogdanovic bought 176 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,455 ($30.82) per share, for a total transaction of £4,320.80 ($5,424.05).

On Wednesday, January 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic bought 193 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,345 ($29.44) per share, for a total transaction of £4,525.85 ($5,681.46).

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 392 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,295 ($28.81), for a total transaction of £8,996.40 ($11,293.50).

Coca-Cola HBC Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CCH opened at GBX 2,503 ($31.42) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a 1 year low of GBX 2,065 ($25.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,582 ($32.41). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,414.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,286.03. The firm has a market cap of £9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,691.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92.

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, North and Central America, rest of Europe, the Nordic countries, and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, sports and energy drinks, dairy, stills, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits, and snacks.

