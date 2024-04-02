Cognyte Software (CGNT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 9th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cognyte Software Stock Down 0.2 %

Cognyte Software stock opened at $8.26 on Tuesday. Cognyte Software has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $8.53. The stock has a market cap of $568.27 million, a P/E ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Cognyte Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGNT. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Cognyte Software by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 33,925 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,217 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,242 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Cognyte Software by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

