Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Realta Investment Advisors

Realta Investment Advisors decreased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,398 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the quarter. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Comcast were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in Comcast by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 26,074 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Comcast by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,374 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 6,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Comcast by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 29,159 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock opened at $42.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $167.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.18.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 31.18%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.68.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

