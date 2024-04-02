Comparing LDK Solar (OTCMKTS:LDKYQ) and Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) and LDK Solar (OTCMKTS:LDKYQ – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Micron Technology and LDK Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Micron Technology -20.57% -8.98% -6.10% LDK Solar N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Micron Technology and LDK Solar’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Micron Technology $15.54 billion 8.86 -$5.83 billion ($3.45) -36.03 LDK Solar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

LDK Solar has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Micron Technology.

80.8% of Micron Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Micron Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Micron Technology has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LDK Solar has a beta of 6.17, indicating that its stock price is 517% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Micron Technology and LDK Solar, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Micron Technology 1 1 25 0 2.89 LDK Solar 0 0 0 0 N/A

Micron Technology currently has a consensus price target of $119.62, suggesting a potential downside of 3.77%. Given Micron Technology’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Micron Technology is more favorable than LDK Solar.

Summary

Micron Technology beats LDK Solar on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels. The company offers memory products for the cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, networking, industrial, and automotive markets, as well as for smartphone and other mobile-device markets; SSDs and component-level solutions for the enterprise and cloud, client, and consumer storage markets; discrete storage products in component and wafers; and memory and storage products for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. It markets its products through its direct sales force, independent sales representatives, distributors, and retailers; and web-based customer direct sales channel, as well as through channel and distribution partners. Micron Technology, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

About LDK Solar

LDK Solar Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets photovoltaic (PV) products in the People's Republic of China, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and North America. The company operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Other PV Products. It produces and sells solar-grade and electronic-grade polysilicon. The company also manufactures and sells multicrystalline and monocrystalline solar wafers to manufacturers of solar cells and solar modules; and PV cells and PV modules. In addition, it provides solar module processing services; designs and develops solar farm projects, as well as offers related engineering, procurement, and construction services for solar farm projects; and sells silicon materials, which include ingots and polysilicon scraps. LDK Solar CO., Ltd. was founded in 2005 and is based in Xinyu, the People's Republic of China.

