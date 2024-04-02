Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.6% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 15.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $281,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at $243,854,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 246,799 shares of company stock worth $34,971,139 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $155.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.34. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $101.93 and a one year high of $155.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Alphabet from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.48.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

