ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,491 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 494,538 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $57,401,000 after purchasing an additional 10,526 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $1,944,000. Realta Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 5,942 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 93,574 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $10,861,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,311 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective (up previously from $132.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.35.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $128.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $95.70 and a twelve month high of $128.94.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 25.61%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total value of $1,536,246.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,161.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total value of $1,536,246.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,161.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $953,070.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 700,775 shares of company stock valued at $87,615,169. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

