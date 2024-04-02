Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the February 29th total of 1,600,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 659,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Constellium Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Constellium stock opened at $22.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.71 and a 200 day moving average of $18.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.71. Constellium has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $22.45.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 16.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellium will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Constellium

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSTM. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Constellium by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Constellium by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Constellium by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 592.9% during the 4th quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on CSTM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Constellium from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Constellium in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Constellium from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Constellium currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

