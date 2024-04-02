Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2024

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSANGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 768,500 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the February 29th total of 708,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 231,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Cosan Price Performance

NYSE CSAN opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.21. Cosan has a 12 month low of $11.19 and a 12 month high of $17.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSAN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Cosan by 251.6% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 398,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 285,241 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Cosan by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 797,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,794,000 after purchasing an additional 173,208 shares during the period. Martin Currie Ltd. grew its stake in Cosan by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 2,722,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,998,000 after purchasing an additional 166,456 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in Cosan by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 328,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 163,209 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cosan during the 4th quarter worth $1,697,000.

Cosan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cosan SA engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Raízen segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand; engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.