Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 768,500 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the February 29th total of 708,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 231,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Get Cosan alerts:

Cosan Price Performance

NYSE CSAN opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.21. Cosan has a 12 month low of $11.19 and a 12 month high of $17.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSAN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Cosan by 251.6% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 398,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 285,241 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Cosan by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 797,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,794,000 after purchasing an additional 173,208 shares during the period. Martin Currie Ltd. grew its stake in Cosan by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 2,722,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,998,000 after purchasing an additional 166,456 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in Cosan by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 328,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 163,209 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cosan during the 4th quarter worth $1,697,000.

Cosan Company Profile

Cosan SA engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Raízen segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand; engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.