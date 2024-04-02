Critical Review: Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) & Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN)

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) and Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Get Consumer Portfolio Services alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Consumer Portfolio Services and Iris Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Consumer Portfolio Services 12.88% 17.46% 1.58% Iris Energy N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.6% of Consumer Portfolio Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.1% of Iris Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 67.7% of Consumer Portfolio Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of Iris Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Consumer Portfolio Services $352.01 million 0.46 $45.34 million $1.79 4.25 Iris Energy $75.51 million 5.72 -$171.87 million N/A N/A

This table compares Consumer Portfolio Services and Iris Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Consumer Portfolio Services has higher revenue and earnings than Iris Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Consumer Portfolio Services and Iris Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Consumer Portfolio Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Iris Energy 0 0 6 0 3.00

Iris Energy has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 85.47%. Given Iris Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Iris Energy is more favorable than Consumer Portfolio Services.

Volatility & Risk

Consumer Portfolio Services has a beta of 2.07, suggesting that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iris Energy has a beta of 3.02, suggesting that its share price is 202% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Consumer Portfolio Services beats Iris Energy on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

(Get Free Report)

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems. It also serves as an alternative source of financing for dealers, facilitating sales to customers who are not able to obtain financing from commercial banks, credit unions, and the captive finance companies. In addition, the company acquires installment purchase contracts in merger and acquisition transactions; purchases immaterial amounts of vehicle purchase money loans from non-affiliated lenders. It services its automobile contracts through its branches in California, Nevada, Virginia, Florida, and Illinois. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Iris Energy

(Get Free Report)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.