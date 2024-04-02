Critical Review: SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) vs. PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED)

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Free Report) and PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SandRidge Energy and PEDEVCO’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SandRidge Energy $148.64 million 3.65 $60.86 million $1.64 8.92 PEDEVCO $30.78 million 2.38 $260,000.00 $0.02 41.05

SandRidge Energy has higher revenue and earnings than PEDEVCO. SandRidge Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PEDEVCO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SandRidge Energy 40.94% 14.50% 11.79% PEDEVCO 6.97% 2.31% 2.07%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.8% of SandRidge Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of PEDEVCO shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of SandRidge Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 71.1% of PEDEVCO shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

SandRidge Energy has a beta of 2.13, suggesting that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PEDEVCO has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SandRidge Energy and PEDEVCO, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SandRidge Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A PEDEVCO 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

SandRidge Energy beats PEDEVCO on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States Mid-Continent. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.

