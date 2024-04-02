CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Bought by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 48.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,717,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,451,000 after acquiring an additional 150,898 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,668,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,144,000 after buying an additional 255,625 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,516,000 after buying an additional 2,757,251 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,392,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,179,000 after buying an additional 70,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,019,000 after buying an additional 1,440,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.52, for a total value of $592,094.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,387,712. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.52, for a total value of $592,094.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,387,712. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at $89,195,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 237,667 shares of company stock worth $72,822,280 in the last 90 days. 5.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $319.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $365.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 887.75, a PEG ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.99.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. Equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

