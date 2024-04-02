CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 62.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33,626 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $4,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the third quarter valued at $395,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 62.0% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 9,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the third quarter valued at $735,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the third quarter valued at $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Price Performance

CSWI opened at $231.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $227.08 and a 200-day moving average of $200.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.73. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.09 and a 12-month high of $243.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

CSW Industrials Announces Dividend

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.10). CSW Industrials had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $174.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

Insider Transactions at CSW Industrials

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.06, for a total value of $230,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,502,309.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Don Sullivan sold 7,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.90, for a total value of $1,807,023.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,685,940.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.06, for a total transaction of $230,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,997 shares in the company, valued at $11,502,309.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,826 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,443. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

