Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stock Position Cut by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,910 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Cummins during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Cummins during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on CMI shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $254.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America cut Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $243.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cummins in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.64.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total value of $569,709.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,584,529.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total value of $9,926,122.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,741 shares in the company, valued at $19,545,052.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total transaction of $569,709.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,584,529.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,289 shares of company stock valued at $13,576,838. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cummins Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $294.53 on Tuesday. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.18 and a 1 year high of $297.11. The company has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $264.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.77.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.52 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.73%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

