DCC (LON:DCC) Hits New 52-Week High at $5,855.00

Shares of DCC plc (LON:DCC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 5,855 ($73.50) and last traded at GBX 5,830 ($73.19), with a volume of 18982 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,760 ($72.31).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.22, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of £5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,704.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5,711.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,322.48.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company operates through DCC Energy, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology segments. It sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas; markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides logistics services.

