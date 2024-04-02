DeDora Capital Inc. Sells 325 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

DeDora Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,882 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 1.4% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 89,053 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,737,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $2,639,000. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,773 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,931,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,838,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,180,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,352 shares of company stock worth $74,815,227. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $903.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $778.63 and its 200 day moving average is $578.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.68, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $262.20 and a one year high of $974.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. CICC Research assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $870.00 price objective for the company. HSBC upped their target price on NVIDIA from $880.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Susquehanna upped their target price on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $908.68.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

