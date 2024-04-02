Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of DE stock opened at $404.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $381.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $381.51. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $345.55 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The company has a market cap of $112.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $494.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $431.28.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DE

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.