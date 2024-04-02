Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,060,000 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the February 29th total of 7,410,000 shares. Approximately 13.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Delek US from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Delek US from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Delek US in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delek US presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.29.

Insider Transactions at Delek US

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Robert G. Wright sold 2,123 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $60,505.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders sold 4,976 shares of company stock valued at $135,738 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DK. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in Delek US during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Delek US during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Delek US during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Delek US during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Delek US by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Stock Down 0.1 %

DK opened at $30.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.59 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Delek US has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $31.44.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Delek US had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Delek US will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Delek US’s payout ratio is currently 445.45%.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

