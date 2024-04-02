Denali Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 99.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,008,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,787,000 after purchasing an additional 11,026 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,762,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 363,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,975,000 after acquiring an additional 10,942 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 514,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,808,000 after purchasing an additional 59,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the third quarter worth approximately $9,372,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STLD. Citigroup increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.13.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $149.26 on Tuesday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.55 and a fifty-two week high of $151.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.61.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 29.49% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 14th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 12.61%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

