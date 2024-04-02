Denali Advisors LLC Has $38,000 Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 278.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AGCO during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AGCO in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Stock Performance

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $120.52 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $105.77 and a one year high of $140.46.

AGCO Announces Dividend

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.03 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 26.96%. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 7.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on AGCO shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on AGCO in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

